Israel News for 8-16-2023

News Update

Earlier today, IDF forces destroyed an explosives manufacturing lab, along with 15 explosive devices, during a raid on the Balata refugee camp near Nablus. Yesterday, terrorists attempted to fire a rocket from Jenin, but the rocket misfired. IDF forces located remnants of the rocket and the launching device, and are searching for the terrorists. Also last night, terrorists opened fire on IDF forces guarding Jewish worshippers at Joseph’s Tomb near Nablus. Troops returned fire and reportedly killed one terrorist.

Twenty-year-old Cpl. Hillel Nehemiah Ofen collapsed and died of heatstroke during a training exercise for the elite Yahalom Engineering Corps unit and was buried yesterday at the Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem.

Dekel Marciano, a 33-year-old firefighter, and his partner fireman Adnan Assad were killed trying to rescue a Palestinian man (working in Israel illegally) who fell into a pit near the northern Arab town of Deir al-Assad. For more, click here.

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen met with newly appointed Paraguayan President Santiago Pena yesterday. The two agreed that Paraguay will move its embassy to Jerusalem later this year and that Israel would reopen its embassy in Asunción, the capital of Paraguay.