Israel News for 8-18-2023

News Update

The US has approved Israel’s $3.5 billion sale of the Arrow 3 missile defense system to Germany, which is the largest arms deal in Israel’s history. The Arrow 3 system, jointly developed and produced by Israel’s Defense Research and Development Directorate and the U.S. Missile Defense Agency.

According to Egyptian media, a delegation from Egypt’s General Intelligence Service held discussions with Israeli officials in Israel for several days to discuss economic relations between the two countries and policies concerning Gaza.

160 drug plantations containing approximately 126,350 cannabis plants were destroyed in a three-day sting operation by Border Police from the Internal Security Brigade in the Negev. Another nine greenhouses containing approximately 11,200 seedlings were destroyed in the western Negev.

Tel Aviv’s light rail has begun operating. Work on the light rail to expand it will continue. The train will not operate on Shabbat.