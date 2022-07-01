Israel News for 7-1-2022

News Update

Yair Lapid became Israel’s 14th Prime Minister today. But he will serve only until the November 1st elections. Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said that he would not run in the elections. US President Biden tweeted, “Congratulations to Yair Lapid, Israel’s new Prime Minister, and thank you to Alternate Prime Minister Naftali Bennett for your friendship over the past year. I look forward to seeing you both in July to celebrate the unbreakable U.S.-Israel partnership.” Lapid’s first acts as prime minister related to security matters, including a meeting with the head of the Shin Bet domestic security agency and a meeting over the Israeli captives held in Gaza.

Terrorists opened fire at hundreds of Jewish worshipers at Joseph’s Tomb outside of Nablus early Thursday, wounding three people including a commander of the IDF brigade securing the visit. Troops returned fire and evacuated the worshipers from the site.

Former President Donal Trump said that he might support Benjamin Netanyahu in the upcoming election. He said, “If he ran, I would certainly give it some thought. We’ll see what happens. I don’t know that that’s going to happen. He disappointed me in certain ways but he also did a very good job in other ways.” Trump was angry with Netanyahu for being one of the first leaders to call to congratulate President Biden on his election victory, which Trump believes was illegally stolen from him.

Ben & Jerry’s has come out against its own parent company’s decision to sell the Ben & Jerry’s brand in Israel to an Israeli company that pledges to continue selling the products in both Israel and the West Bank. For more, click here.

A Christian organization known as Passages, which brands itself as the “Christian Birthright”, will be bringing over 600 Christian students on subsidized, 9 day trips to Israel this year. For more, click here.