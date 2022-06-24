Israel News for 6-24-2022

News Update

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Turkey and Israel have begun work restoring their mutual diplomatic representation to ambassador level. In a joint news conference with Foreign Minister Yair Lapid in Ankara, Cavusoglu also said they were in close contact regarding threats to Israeli citizens in Turkey and that Turkey would not allow terrorist attacks on its territory. Turkish authorities arrested 8 people, last week, suspected of working for an Iranian intelligence cell that planned to assassinate Israeli tourists in Istanbul.

EU Ambassador to Israel, Dimiter Tzanchev, says Israel is well positioned to replace Russia as a supplier of natural gas to Europe. For more, click here.

Ukraine President Zelensky criticized Israel for not providing Ukraine with more support and for not joining in the economic boycott against Russia. Israel’s ambassador to Ukraine acknowledged Ukraine’s difficult position but said that Israel is doing everything it can to help. Meanwhile, Israel reopened its embassy in Kyiv this week.

