Israel News for 7-5-2023

News Update

The IDF has withdrawn from Jenin after successfully completing a 44 hour long operation to end the Jenin refugee camp’s role as a safe haven for terrorists, to target terror infrastructures, with an emphasis on the laboratories where explosives were produced, to be placed beneath roads used by the IDF, to disable the surveillance cameras that were spread throughout the camp and used to control movements in and out of the area in a manner that hindered IDF operations in the area. The IDF said that 12 terrorists were killed and no civilians were killed. There were many injuries, primarily because terrorists used civilians as shields. Over 300 terror suspects were arrested. For more, click here.

Sgt. First Class David Yehuda Yitzhak, 23, from Bet El, was killed by friendly fire during the IDF withdrawal. He was a member of the elite Egoz commando unit. The IDF is investigating the tragic accident.

Terrorists in Gaza fired 5 rockets into Israel last night. All 5 were intercepted, but one house in Sderot was hit by parts of a rocket, causing damage but no injuries. In response, the IDF attacked Hamas weapons production and underground facilities in Gaza.

Nine people were injured in a terrorist attack in Tel Aviv yesterday. Five of them remain in serious condition in hospitals and two are still in danger for their lives. Among the injured is a pregnant woman. The terrorist, a 20-year-old Palestinian, rammed his car into a group of people on the sidewalk. He then got out and began stabbing people. A passing pedestrian managed to shoot and neutralize the terrorist. For more, click here.