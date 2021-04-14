Israel News for 4-14-2021

News Update

Today is Yom Hazikaron, the day of remembrance for the 23,928 fallen soldiers and victims of terror. Since last year’s Memorial Day, 112 names have been added to the list of fallen including 69 former soldiers who died as a result of injuries sustained during their service. There are memorial services throughout the country.

Tonight, Israel will begin celebrating Yom Ha’atzmaut, Independence Day, marking 73 years since the establishment of the state in 1948.

The Biden administration has told Congress that it is proceeding with more than $23 billion in weapons sales to the United Arab Emirates, including advanced F-35 aircraft, armed drones and other equipment. The sale was initiated by the Trump administration.

Sudan reportedly will send its first official delegation to Israel next week.

Five people were arrested Tuesday night as hundreds rioted near the Old City’s Damascus Gate in Jerusalem after returning from prayers on the first night of Ramadan.

A ship belonging to Israeli businessman Rami Ungar was attacked by a missile off the coast of the UAE. The ship sustained minor damage. This is the third time that an Israeli owned vessel has been attacked in the Gulf. Iran is suspected to be behind the attacks.

Israel will drop the requirement to wear masks outdoors starting next week. Masks will still be required indoors. There were 199 new coronavirus cases recorded yesterday, putting the contagion rate at 0.26%. There are currently 221 coronavirus patients hospitalized in critical condition, including 124 who are connected to ventilators. The total number of coronavirus related deaths since the start of the pandemic is 6,312.

Israel will begin allowing organized tourist groups to enter the country from May 23. Tourists will have to have been vaccinated and be required to undergo testing.