Israel News for 4-16-2021

News Update

Last night, just after the completion of Independence Day celebrations, terrorists fired a rocket into Israel from Gaza. The rocket fell in an open area near the Gaza border. In response, the Israel Air Force attacked several Hamas targets in Gaza including an arms production facility, an arms-smuggling tunnel and a military post.

Arabs rioted near the Old City in Jerusalem last night for the 3rd consecutive night. A police officer was injured after being hit in the head with a rock and several vehicles were attacked and damaged. Video from the scene showed crowds running in the area and attacking police officers, with one video shared on social media showing a police officer being thrown to the ground. Police are gearing up for more unrest after the first Friday prayer session of Ramadan.

Israel’s outdoor mask mandate ends on Sunday. Masks will still be required in confined spaces.