Israel News for 4-19-2021

News Update

Rabbi Eliyahu Mali, who heads the Shirat Moshe Hesder Yeshiva in the mixed Jewish and Arab area of Jaffa-Tel Aviv, and Moshe Schendowich, the yeshiva’s director, were attacked and beaten by Arabs yesterday. The attack occurred when they went to examine a nearby building in Jaffa that they were interested in purchasing for the yeshiva. Later, members of the local Jewish community gathered to protest the attack. Arabs staged a counter protest, which turned violent when they began throwing stones and fireworks at the Jewish protesters and police. Eight Arabs were arrested.

Arabs rioted near the Damascus Gate of Jerusalem’s Old City last night. Five rioters were arrested. Mounted police were used to disperse the rioters.

The security cabinet met for the first time in 2 months, to discuss tensions with Iran and the attempt by the US to reinstate the Iran nuclear agreement. The US has reportedly expressed to Israel its displeasure with Israel’s recent attacks against Iran and what it called “boasting” by Israel regarding these incidents.

Israel and Greece signed their biggest ever defense procurement deal. The agreement includes a $1.65 billion contract for the establishment and operation of a training center for the Greek Air Force by Israeli defense contractor Elbit Systems over a 22-year period. The announcement came following a meeting in Cyprus on Friday between the UAE, Greek, Cypriot and Israeli foreign ministers, who agreed to deepen cooperation between their countries.

Bahrain’s flag carrier Gulf Air will be offering direct flights between Manama and Tel Aviv starting June 3. Gulf Air said that economy class tickets are expected to cost $299 per seat.

Israir Airlines, which flies local routes primarily to Eilat, will stop flying on Shabbat. The airline was recently purchased by an investment company owned by Rami Levy and Shalom Haim, both of whom are Sabbath observers.

Israel lifted its mask mandate for outdoor spaces and fully reopened its schools yesterday.