Israel News for 12-6-2021

News Update

A 34 year old Israeli security guard was seriously wounded early today when a 16 year old Palestinian terrorist rammed his vehicle into the guard post at the Te’enim checkpoint in Samaria (West Bank). The terrorist was shot and later died in the hospital. The guard is being treated at Sheba Medical Center in Tel Aviv and is expected to survive. Defense Minister Benny Gantz ordered checkpoints across the West Bank to go on high alert.

On Saturday, a Palestinian terrorist from the West Bank stabbed a Haredi man outside the Damascus Gate of the Old City of Jerusalem and attempted to stab police officers on the scene. He was shot and killed by police. The terrorist had been jailed in Israel between 2019 and 2020 for incitement.

Flag marches were held yesterday down the main streets of Lod and Ramle, cities with mixed Jewish and Arab populations. The marches were meant as a show of support for the Jewish populations of the cities.

During the ceremony in which the new US Ambassador to Israel presented his credentials, President Herzog said that “all options are on the table” relating to stopping Iran’s bid to become a nuclear power. Israel’s Mossad chief is in Washington to share intelligence information related to Iran. Defense Minister Gantz will head to Washington later in the week.

Last night we lit the eighth candle of Hanukkah. May we be blessed with light, in these dark times.