Israel News for 12-8-2021

News Update

A 26 year old Israeli woman was walking her young children to school when a Palestinian terrorist, a teenage girl, stabbed her. The attack took place in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of Jerusalem, just east of the Old City. The victim was taken to the trauma unit of Hadassah Hospital and is conscious, in stable condition. Police later arrested the terrorist, who was in a neighborhood school. Hamas praised the terror attack, which is one of a slew of recent “lone wolf” attacks.

Israel has completed a sensor-equipped underground wall on its side of the Gaza border. The security system also includes an above-ground fence, a naval barrier, radar systems and command and control rooms.

The Defense Ministry said the barrier, which includes hundreds of cameras, radars and other sensors, spans 65 kilometers (40 miles) and that 140,000 tons of iron and steel were used in its construction, which took 3.5 years to complete. It said the project’s “smart fence” is more than 6 meters (20 feet) high and its maritime barrier includes means to detect infiltration by sea and a remote-controlled weapons system. Israel is expected to begin a similar project along its border with Lebanon early next year.

Syrian state media is reporting that Israel attacked storage facilities at Syria’s main port of Latakia yesterday.

The Jerusalem municipality has frozen plans to build a new Jewish neighborhood on the site of the abandoned Atarot area, due to heavy US opposition. Foreign Minister Lapid said that the government will make the final decision as to wether the project should proceed.

The mayor of the southern city of Dimona urged PM Bennett to destroy what he called the “criminal militias” that he said are taking over the south. He was referring to a surge of violence and criminal activity in the Bedouin communities of the Negev and spilling over into the general, Jewish, population. The PM was touring the area with Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai, Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked and Public Security Minister Omer Barlev. He promised that the government would take responsibility and act forcefully.

Heavy rains, winds and cold weather are expected later today in the north and center of the country. There will be snowfall on Mt. Hermon. There could also be major coastal flooding.

Israel’s version of Air Force One, ordered by former PM Netanyahu, is finally ready for service, but PM Bennett is not yet sure if he’ll use it. To read more, click here.

A young IDF medic saved the life of a Palestinian infant. To read more, click here.