Israel News for 12-10-2021

News Update

Defense Minister Gantz met with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in Washington yesterday to discuss bilateral ties between both countries and Israel’s concerns regarding Iran. Gantz also met with U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken later in the day. There are reports that Gantz and the Americans discussed military options that they could use against Iran, if diplomacy failed to halt Iran’s nuclear program.

FM Lapid headed to Cairo on Thursday to meet with Egypt’s president and foreign minister, in a bod to improve relations with the country. The Foreign Ministry said Lapid presented a plan to develop Gaza’s economy in return for assurances of quiet, and eventually disarmament, by Hamas. He said the plan must address “the issue of captives and missing persons.” Lapid also discussed Israeli efforts to strengthen the rival Palestinian Authority. The FM raised Israel’s concerns about Iran’s nuclear program and expressed his country’s desire to ramp up cooperation with Israel in the civilian fields of economics, energy, agriculture, and trade, according to the Israeli Foreign Ministry.

In an interview ahead of the release of a new book about the Abraham Accords, former US President Donal Trump said that he was disappointed and angry at former PM Netanyahu for being the first world leader to congratulate President Biden on his victory in an election that Trump believes was rigged. To read more, click here.