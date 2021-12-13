Israel News for 12-13-2021

News Update

PM Bennett met with UAE’s leader Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today in Abu Dhabi. It is the first ever visit to the UAE by an Israeli Prime Minister. In addition to discussing the Iranian issue, sources on the trip said the Emiratis have expressed interest in the prime minister’s background as a hi-tech entrepreneur, adding that Bennett’s meetings will seek to emphasize economic ties between Israel and the UAE. To read more, click here.

The Biden administration has rejected Israel’s request to expedite delivery of two KC-46 refueling jets, out of four purchased. The jets would enable Israel to mount an airstrike against Iran. The four jets are due to be delivered in 4 years, to replace Israel’s older refueling jets. Israel was hoping to get at least 2 of the jets earlier.

Security forces who entered Nablus (Shechem) to arrest a terrorist were attacked by a group of Palestinians who through explosives at them. The troops fired back, killing one attacker. The attacker was carrying a weapon when he was shot, and had previously participated in shooting attacks on Israeli soldiers. The troops succeeded in arresting their initial target.

Immigration Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata announced yesterday that 27,000 new immigrants will have made Israel their home by the end of 2021. 4,000 of those are from the US, 3,500 from France, 7,000 from Russia and close to 3,000 from Ukraine. Last year the number of new immigrants was 22,000.

The 70th Miss Universe pageant was held in Eilat last night. The winner was Harnaaz Sandhu of India. Contestants from 80 countries competed.