Israel News for 8-4-2023

News Update

According a report by Israel’s Alma Research and Education Center, the CERS Syrian research institute, which operates under the guise of a civilian scientific research center, houses classified military facilities that serve the Syrian army, the Iranian regime, and Hezbollah and is used for the production of chemical weapons and precision missiles. there were around 20,000 people working at CERN, mostly Syrian researchers, engineers and members of the Syrian military. The industrial complex which has facilities spread around Syria – includes research institutes, factories, production and storage sites. For more, click here.

A local wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group said its members had opened fire on Israeli forces and detonated several explosive devices against army vehicles during an IDF raid in the Nur Shams refugee camp, near the city of Tulkarem in Samaria early this morning. IDF troops returned fire, killing an 18 year old terrorist.

Over 140 people have been murdered since the start of the year across Israel’s Arab community, primarily victims of violence among Arab criminal gangs. The gangs are warning to continue the killings. To read more about this, click here.