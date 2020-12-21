Israel News for 12-21-2020

News Update

The Health Ministry reported 2,821 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, indicating a 4.1% positivity rate. There are currently 25,000 active cases of which 456 people are hospitalized in serious condition and 117 on ventilators. There have been 3,101 coronavirus related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The coronavirus cabinet voted on Sunday to require all arrivals from the U.K., Denmark and South Africa to quarantine in government-operated coronavirus hotels to prevent the spread of a new, mutated strain of coronavirus recently discovered in these countries. The cabinet is meeting today to decide whether to shut down Ben Gurion airport to all incoming flights for 2 weeks. PM Netanyahu is pushing for all arrivals from abroad to be required to quarantine and that all non-Israelis be banned from entering Israel.

Yesterday, 10,000 healthcare workers were vaccinated in Israel. Prime Minister Netanyahu and President Rivlin also got vaccinated. Israelis over 60 began receiving vaccinations today. Ultra-Orthodox leaders, including Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky and major Chassidic rebbes, are urging their communities to get vaccinated.

Early today, the body of Esther Hogan, a 52-year-old mother of six, was found in a forest near her home in the settlement of Tal Menashe in Samaria (West Bank). She left her home for a jog on Sunday afternoon and searches for her were launched later in the day when she did not return. Security officials are calling the murder a terror attack, and security forces are hunting for the terrorists.