Israel News for 7-27-2022

News Update

Undercover security forces arrested 2 terror suspects in a daytime operation in the heart of the Dheisheh refugee camp outside of Bethlehem on Tuesday. To see a video of the operation, click here.

Security forces arrested 8 terror suspects in raids last night. One Border Policeman was lightly injured.

Two Israeli brothers caught a man attempting to climb over the border fence from Lebanon into their farm in Israel. The man was unarmed and handed over to the army for questioning.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz disclosed that Israeli fighter jets returning from a strike in Syria came under Russian anti aircraft fire in May. None of the planes were hit. Gantz said that is was a one-time incident.

Prime Minister Lapid met with King Abdullah of Jordan in Amman today.

The Kremlin said yesterday that the move to close down the Jewish Agency offices in Russia was not political, but strictly a legal matter. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, “The situation should not be politicized or projected onto the entirety of Russian-Israeli relations.” A special Israeli delegation will head to Moscow tonight.

Israel warned Hezbollah that the IDF would respond “harshly” to any attack against the Karish oil fields. This came in response to threats made by Hezbollah leader Nasrallah on Monday. Israel and Lebanon are trying to mediate a dispute regarding ownership of the offshore fields.

Apple is opening a new development center in Jerusalem, which will focus on hardware, and chip development for the Mac computers. Apple already has about 2,000 employees in Israel at its development centers in Herzliya and Haifa and 60 in Ramallah.

Israir Group (TASE: ISRG) has notified the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange that it is in advanced talks to acquire a European airline for an estimated €20-30 million.