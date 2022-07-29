Israel News for 7-29-2022

News Update

Hundreds of Palestinian rioters threw stones, burning tires, and Molotov cocktails on a main road near the settlement Kokhav HaShahar, east of Ramallah. Security forces responded with live fire. Palestinian officials claim that a Palestinian teen was killed. Overnight, security forces conducted raids in several villages in the West Bank and arrested 4 terror suspects. Also last night, Palestinians fired at an IDF military post in Nablus. Troops returned fire. No troops were wounded.

Sales of electric vehicles are up by 70% this year over last year. The best-selling brand of electric vehicles is Chinese company Geely with 2,624 deliveries, followed by Tesla with 1,949 vehicles, Hyundai’s Ioniq with 1,433 deliveries, and the Hyundai Kona with 644 deliveries.

UAE carrier Emirates has announced that it will add a second daily flight between Dubai and Tel Aviv from October 30, 2022. Emirates low-cost unit flyDubai, which launched Dubai – Tel Aviv flights in November 2020, will continue to operate three daily flights on the route. Last winter El Al, Arkia and Israir all operated three daily flights between Tel Aviv and Dubai, and Wizz Air, Etihad and El Al operate flights between Tel Aviv and Abu Dhabi.