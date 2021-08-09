Israel News for 8-9-2021

News Update

PM Bennett said yesterday that Israel views the Lebanese government responsible for rocket fire launched from its territory, whether the Hezbollah terror group fired the weapons or not. His comments, at the weekly cabinet meeting, came just days after 2 rockets fired from Lebanon hit open areas near Kiryat Shemoneh in northern Israel.

The London-based Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper quoted a senior Western diplomatic source as saying that the U.S. had pressured Bennett not to change the rules of engagement against Hezbollah ahead of the renewal of Iran nuclear talks next month in Vienna. The pressure reportedly came due to concerns that Iran would use any attacks on its Lebanese proxy as an excuse to pull out of the talks. According to the report, the recent Hezbollah rocket fire was the Iranian-backed group testing PM Bennett’s resolve. Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah warned Saturday evening the group could escalate its cross-border actions against Israel in the future.

The Health Ministry today reported 3,371 new corona cases on Sunday, putting the infection rate at 3.8%. At least 360 patients are in severe condition, of whom 57 are ventilated. The official death toll now stands at 6,542, after two more patients died on Sunday.

The Defense Ministry announced that work began yesterday to make the Tomb of the Patriarchs in Hebron accessible to disabled people. The project, which will take around 6 months, will include the construction of an access road from the parking lot to the plaza of the tomb and a wheelchair lift with a bridge that will allow worshipers of all religions to reach the site.

Israel’s former President Reuven Rivlin, 81, has been appointed president of Israeli technology company ElectReon Wireless, which is developing and implementing wireless Electric Road Systems (ERS) – a platform that charges electric vehicles while driving, using coils under the asphalt. ElectrRon said that Rivlin’s job would involve promoting cooperation between the company and foreign governments and international companies and exposing activities to “decision makers around the world.”

Israeli gymnast Linoy Ashram, 22, won the gold medal in rhythmic gymnastics on Saturday in Tokyo. It is Israel’s second gold medal in this olympics. The Russians were not too happy with the results, calling them rigged. Ashram became the first non-Russian rhythmic gymnast to win the coveted Olympic gold medal in the competition since the Atlanta 1996 Olympic Games. The Russians took the silver this year. Sorry guys…