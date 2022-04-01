Israel News for 4-1-2022

News Update

Yesterday, a 28 year old Israeli man was stabbed in the chest by a terrorist with a screwdriver onboard a 364 line bus in the Gush Etzion area south of Jerusalem, near Neve Daniel. The terrorist was shot and killed by an armed civilian at the scene. The victim regained consciousness today, but is still in serious condition at Shaare Zedek Medical Center.

The IDF announced that is had begun an anti-terror operation called “Operation Breakwater”. 1,300 IDF soldiers from elite combat and special forces units have been deployed to assist thousands of police in major population areas throughout the country. PM Bennett asked all civilians with guns to carry them.

At dawn on Thursday, hundreds of soldiers raided the city of Jenin and arrested 31 terror suspects and confiscated firearms and explosives. Contrary to its usual practice of conducting raids at night, the IDF chose to conduct the mission openly in broad daylight to send a message to potential terrorists and to the local population. few hours prior to the raid, snipers were strategically stationed throughout the city of Jenin and in its refugee camp. During the raid, gunshots were fired at the troops. Soldiers fired back, killing 3 attackers. The operation lasted one hour. One IDF sniper was lightly wounded. To read more, click here.

Right-wing MK Itamar Ben Gvir visited the Temple Mount yesterday despite warnings that the visit could spark Arab violence. He said that his visit was intended to convey the message that we (Israel) are the owners here. For more, click here.

Thousands of Arabs and Jews attended the funeral of Police First Sergeant Amir Khoury, the Christian Arab killed in a shootout with the terrorist in Bnei Brak on Tuesday. Several buses with Bnei Brak residents attended the funeral in the northern town of Nofei Hagalil. The Bnei Brak city council is planning to discuss ways of officially honoring Khoury, including possibly renaming the street where he was killed, in his memory.

President Isaac Herzog and his wife visited the families of Yaakov Israel Shalom and Rabbi Avishay David Yechezkel, who were killed in the terror attack in Bnei Brak. The President also conveyed the condolences of Jordan’s King Abdulah and other world leaders.

Israel and the United Arab Emirates have concluded negotiations for a free trade agreement. The Economy Ministry in a statement described the agreement reached as “extensive and significant” and said it included regulation, customs, services, government procurement and electronic trade.