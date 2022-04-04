Israel News for 4-4-2022

News Update

On Saturday, the Yamam special anti-terror squad of the Border Police identified a vehicle, near Jenin, containing 4 Islamic Jihad affiliated terrorists who were suspected of planning an imminent terror attack. The security force engaged in a firefight with the terrorist. Three of the terrorists were killed and 4 Israeli officers were wounded. The vehicle was filled with weapons and ammunition. The fourth terrorist escaped.

The Shin Bet domestic security agency described the three gunmen as “ticking time bombs” and said they were responsible for at least one shooting against Israeli forces in the West Bank and were planning to carry out several other attacks in the immediate future. One of the officers wounded is a senior commander in the Yamam. He was shot in the chest. On Sunday morning he awoke from an induced coma at Rambam Medical Center in Haifa. PM Naftali Bennett said that he first met the 43-year-old officer several months ago and described him as “one of Israel’s finest field commanders.” He said, “He won hundreds of confrontations and battles, and I pray for his recovery and health.” The PM visited all of the wounded fighters at Rambam hospital earlier today.

Yesterday, security forces captured the fourth terrorist with the help of a Belgium Sheppard member of the elite IDF Canine Unit. To read more, click here.

Security forces arrested at least ten Palestinians during violent clashes near the Damascus Gate in Jerusalem’s Old City last night. To see a video of the clashes, click here.

PM Bennett and Jordan’s King Abdullah II spoke by phone yesterday. According to the Royal Palace, the two leaders spoke about regional cooperation, regional issues — chief among them the recent series of terror attacks that has claimed the lives of 11 Israelis in just one week, the consequent Israeli operations meant to thwart future attacks, as well as enabling freedom of worship for Palestinians on the Temple Mount during Ramadan. The king asked the PM to avoid imposing measures that could restrict access of Muslim worshippers to Jerusalem’s al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan for fear it could further exacerbate tensions.

Jerusalem District Police Commander Nati Gur said that the Israel Police is preparing for a “worst-case scenario” on Jerusalem’s Temple Mount during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. To read more, click here.

Israeli farmers are destroying thousands of tons of fresh vegetables as produce exports to Russia and Ukraine have ground to a halt due to the ongoing war. Up to 50,000 tons of agricultural products are rotting in warehouses or facing certain destruction. Payments for goods have also stopped on account of the plummeting value of the ruble and sanctions in response to the brutal Russian invasion of Ukraine. To read more, click here.