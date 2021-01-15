Israel news summary

Israel News for 1-15-2021

/in /by

News Update

The Health Ministry reported 9,172 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday. There are currently 1,097 people hospitalized in serious condition and 263 on ventilators. There have been 3,869 coronavirus related deaths since the start of the pandemic. The health ministry is pushing for a 1 week extension of the current 2 week nationwide lockdown.

Over 2 million Israelis have already received the first dose of the vaccine and over 100,000 have received the second dose.

The government of Slovakia has approved the procurement of 17 radar systems manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries for 150 million EUROs.

You might also like
Israel News for June 28, 2016
Israel News for March 10, 2016
Israel News for 8-10-17
Israel news summary Israel News for 6-17-2020
israelam news Israel News for 3-5-18
Israel News for February 24, 2016
Israel news summary Israel News for 2-11-19
israelam news Israel News for 2-7-18