Israel News for 1-15-2021

News Update

The Health Ministry reported 9,172 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday. There are currently 1,097 people hospitalized in serious condition and 263 on ventilators. There have been 3,869 coronavirus related deaths since the start of the pandemic. The health ministry is pushing for a 1 week extension of the current 2 week nationwide lockdown.

Over 2 million Israelis have already received the first dose of the vaccine and over 100,000 have received the second dose.

The government of Slovakia has approved the procurement of 17 radar systems manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries for 150 million EUROs.