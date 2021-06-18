Israel News for 6-18-2021

News Update

Israeli fighter jets attacked Hamas military targets in Gaza last night in response to incendiary balloons which were launched into Israel throughout the day and caused at least eight fires near the border.

Israeli forces struck and destroyed a Syrian military outpost near the Israel-Syria border in the Golan Heights yesterday. According to the IDF, local Hezbollah officials were seen over the past month in the outpost located near the Syrian border town of Quneitra.

U.S. Secretary of State Blinken spoke with Foreign Minister Yair Lapid yesterday and discussed “the need to improve Israeli-Palestinian relations in practical ways” and other regional security issues, including Iran.

Ynet photographer Eli Mandelbaum was attacked by Palestinians who threw Molotov cocktails at his car outside the settlement of Beitar Illit, where he resides. Mandelbaum managed to escape unhurt.

Police have arrested Yusuf Albaz, the leading imam of the central city of Lod, on suspicion of incitement to violence, terrorism and threats, based on social media posts he published yesterday calling for violence against police.

Defense Minister Gantz wants the government to launch an official investigation into the disaster that occurred in Meron on Lag B’omer, where 45 people were killed. He said, “It is a moral debt to the families, and no less, an important step meant to prevent such tragic events in the future.” His proposal will be discussed at a cabinet meeting on Sunday.

PM Bennett announced that Israel would give the Palestinian Authority over 1 million Pfizer vaccine doses. Under the terms of the deal, Israel will transfer to the Palestinian Authority between 1 million and 1.4 million Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination doses, which will soon expire, in exchange for a consignment of Pfizer vaccination doses due to be delivered to the Palestinian Authority in September-October 2021.

Former PM Netanyahu is apparently not too eager to leave the official PM residence in Jerusalem. Sources say it will take him several more weeks to move out. He has a villa in Caesarea. In the meantime, PM Bennett continues to reside with his family in his home in Raanana.