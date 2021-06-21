Israel News for 6-21-2021

News Update

PM Bennett yesterday warned Hamas that Israel will not tolerate any more violence of any kind. He made his comments during a ceremony on Mount Herzl in Jerusalem to commemorate the fallen soldiers of the 2014 Gaza war. Bennett also promised that he would do all he could to return the bodies of fallen IDF soldiers Oren Shaul and Hadar Goldin, who were killed in the 2014 campaign.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid will visit the UAE next week, where he will inaugurate the Israeli Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General of Israel in Dubai. It will be his first visit abroad as foreign minister.

The cabinet has approved an official inquiry into the tragedy at Meron that killed 45 people. The 4 person committee will be headed by a judge.