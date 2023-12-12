Israel News for 12-12-2023

News Update

Large numbers of rockets and mortars have been fired at northern Israel throughout the day. Rockets were also fired at Ashkelon. No injuries have been reported. The IDF is striking the sources of the attacks.

Yemen’s Houthi Rebels fired a cruise missile at a Norwegian oil tanker and hit it, causing extensive damage. They claimed that the ship was transporting oil to Israel.

The IDF announced that 105 soldiers have been killed since the start of the ground war in Gaza. Twenty of those were killed by friendly fire or other accidents. 582 soldiers have been wounded, including 133 seriously wounded, 218 moderately and 231 lightly. At least 7,000 terrorists have been killed.

St.-Sgt.-Maj. (res.) Zvika Lavi from Eli died of wounds sustained in combat in Gaza. His wife and three children were able to say their goodbyes in the hospital.

Palestinians throughout the West Bank and east Jerusalem staged a general strike today, protesting the war in Gaza. There was also a general strikes in Lebanon and Jordan.

Israel is reportedly open to negotiating an agreement to release more hostages. There are still 138 Israeli hostages in Gaza including 15 female civilians and two children — Ariel Bibas, 5, and his 11-month-old brother Kfir. For more, click here.

[Looking at the recent events surrounding the testimony by the presidents of some of America’s most prestigious universities and the overwhelming support they are receiving from faculty members, it’s clear that billions of dollars of funding from Qatar and other pro-Palestinian countries and entities has succeeded in distorting the hearts and minds of the students, faculty and leadership of this country’s institutions of higher learning.

We haven’t done enough…but we can’t give up. We need to build programs and initiatives to win the hearts of students and teachers in elementary and high schools. We need to figure out a way to win back the hearts and minds of our university communities — at least the new students who will be learning there going forward.

Perhaps these programs and initiatives are already in the works and I’m not aware of them. Please email me and let me know about them. Because we’re already way behind our enemies and if we don’t act now, we could lose an entire generation to their lies and hatred.]