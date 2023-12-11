Israel News for 12-11-2023

News Update

Rocket barrages were fired at the Central Israel and Tel Aviv area this morning. One rocket hit a building in Holon, injuring one man with shrapnel and causing heavy damage. Rocket were also fired from Lebanon into northern Israel. The IDF is striking the sources of the rocket fire.

Syrian media reported Israeli strikes in the Damascus area last night. Syria claims to have intercepted several missiles. No casualties have been reported.

IDF troops are operating in the Hamas strongholds of Jabalya, Shejaiya, Beit Hanoun, and Khan Yunis, in coordination with the air force and navy.

Israel claims to have eliminated around 7,000 terrorists, wounded over 12,000, arrested hundreds and struck over 22,000 targets since the start of the war. Many of those arrested are Hamas terrorists who surrendered, laying down their weapons. Some are military aged men detained for questioning, who are later released if found to have no connection with Hamas. All prisoners are stripped to their underwear to make sure they are not carrying explosives. The surrender of large numbers of terrorists indicates a significant breakdown in the Hamas command structure and communications.

These are the soldiers who were killed in Gaza since Sunday:

Lieutenant Nethanel Menachem Eitan, 22, from Jerusalem.

Major (res.) Roman Bronshtein, 46, from Bat Yam, 5th Brigade’s 8111th Battalion.

Cpt. (res.) Eliya Yanovsky, 24, from Jerusalem, 5th Brigade’s 8111th Battalion.

Master Sgt. (res.) Ari Yehiel Zenilman, 32, from Jerusalem, 5th Brigade’s 8111th Battalion.

Sgt. Maj. (res.) Gideon Ilani, 35, of Asa’el, 55th Paratroopers Brigade.

Sgt. Maj. (res.) Etay Perry, 36, of Modiin, Kiryati Brigade’s 8111st Battalion.

Maj. (res.) Eviatar Cohen, 42, from Kfar Saba, Kiryati Brigade’s 8111st Battalion.

Maj. Gal Becher, 34, from Oranit, who served in the Northern Command’s 36th Division, was killed in a military traffic collision in southern Israel.

On Friday, the US vetoed a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza. The vote was 13-1, with Britain abstaining.

Yesterday, the Security Cabinet discussed allowing Palestinian workers back into Israel, after they were prohibited from entering on Oct. 7. Prime Minister Netanyahu, along with the IDF and Sin Bet, support the proposal. The police and many cabinet ministers oppose it. Prior to the war, 150,000 Palestinians and 17,000 from Gaza had permits to work in Israel. Since the 30,000 workers from Thailand have mostly left the country, there is a severe labor shortage in the agricultural sector.