Israel News for 1-31-2022

News Update

Syrian media reported that Israel carried out missile strikes on Hezbollah positions, outposts and weapon depots near Damascus early this morning. The strikes are the first since Russia announced last week it was carrying out joint military jet patrols with the Syrian air force of the airspace along Syria’s borders, including in the Golan Heights area. The Israeli missiles were reportedly fired at approximately 3 a.m. from aircraft flying near Beirut.

President Isaac Herzog spoke at Dubai’s Expo 2020 world fair today. Herzog said, “Already our trade has exceeded over $1 billion, more than 120 agreements were signed and a $100 million (research and development) fund was established recently.”

The Health Ministry reported 74,312 new daily COVID cases on Monday, resulting in a 30% infection rate. There are 1,099 patients are in severe condition, of whom 241 are ventilated. The official death toll now stands at 8,724. The ministry also announced that tourists who were vaccinated with the Russian Sputnik V vaccine will now be allowed to enter Israel.