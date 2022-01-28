Israel News for 1-28-2022

News Update

Police arrested arrested 45 Palestinians who participate in a slew of violent activities in east Jerusalem, during the snow storm that hit the capital yesterday. Palestinians attacked police officers and vehicles, threw stones at vehicles in various neighborhoods including Sheikh Jarrah, Armon Hanetziv and Shuafat. Police reported that the situation began to calm down toward the evening hours but searches after additional suspects were ongoing. To read more, click here.

U.S.-brokered negotiations to demarcate the maritime border between Israel and Lebanon will resume next week. Energy Minister Karine Elharrar will meet with U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein next week. Lebanese President Michel Aoun said, “Lebanon is ready to resume negotiating the demarcation of the southern maritime borders, in a way that preserves the rights and sovereignty of the Lebanese state.”

A bipartisan group of 42 US members of Congress sent a letter to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, urging him to lead an effort to end an ongoing United Nations commission into Israel. The Commission of Inquiry was set up to probe last May’s conflict between Israel and Gaza terror groups, as well as an ongoing investigation into the conflict. Israel fears the investigation may be used to label it as “an apartheid state.” To read more, click here.

President Herzog announced that he will be visiting Turkey next month. It will be the first visit by an Israeli leader to Turkey since 2018.

The Israeli government has agreed to a deal with US-based biotech company Novavax to buy five million COVID-19 vaccine doses. The vaccine has yet to be approved by the USFDA.