Israel News for 12-8-2023

News Update

This morning rockets were fired at the Tel Aviv area. No hits or damage was reported. Last night, 2 rockets were intercepted over Sderot and 2 fell in open areas.

Combat continues in the Shijaiyah neighborhood of Gaza City and the southern city of Khan Yunis. In the last day IDF air, sea and ground forces have struck 450 targets.

Sergeant Major (res.) Kobi Dvash, 41, from Tiberias, an engineering soldier and Master Sergeant (res.) Eyal Meir Berkowitz, 28, from Jerusalem, a 699th Brigade soldier were killed in Gaza. One soldier was killed when an Apache helicopter mistakenly fired at a building occupied by soldiers. The incident is under investigation.

Gal Eizenkot, 25, the son of former IDF Chief of Staff and current member of the war cabinet Gadi Eizenkot, was one of the soldiers killed yesterday when his unit discovered and approached a tunnel shaft, which exploded.

The IDF death toll since the start of the ground invasion is at 93.

IDF forces struck several Syrian army targets in response to rockets fired toward the Golan from Syria. The IDF also struck Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, in response to an attempted drone attack on the Har Dov IDF post.

IDF forces raided the Far’a refugee camp near Nablus and came under attack. Forces reportedly killed 6 terrorists and wounded others in the fighting.

The UN Security Council will meet today to vote on a resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza.

Today is the first day of Hanukkah, when we celebrate our miraculous victory over the Syrian-Greeks and miracle of the menorah lights. This is a time of miracles, when good triumphs over evil and light over darkness. Let us pray that God once again gives us the strength and the Divine assistance to vanquish evil and spread the light of righteousness and freedom throughout the world.

Happy Hanukkah!!