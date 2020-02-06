Israel News for 2-6-2020

News Update

A 20 year old IDF soldier was shot and lightly wounded today in a shooting at an army post near the settlement of Talmon in the Binyamin region. Large numbers of soldiers, police officers and emergency personnel were dispatched to the scene. Investigators are trying to determine whether the shooting was carried out from a passing car or by a sniper.

Just hours earlier, a 38 year old Border Policeman was shot in the hand and lightly wounded near the Temple Mount in the Old City of Jerusalem. The terrorist, who was an Israeli Arab from Haifa who recently converted to Islam, was shot dead by security forces.

Twelve hours earlier, a group of 12 IDF Golani soldiers were wounded in a car ramming attack while crossing a street in Jerusalem. One of the the soldiers was seriously wounded, and the others lightly. The terrorist fled the scene. His car was discovered in Bethlehem, but he is still at large. The soldiers, who were new recruits, were in Jerusalem for their IDF induction ceremony.

IDF fighter jets struck Hamas targets in Gaza last night in response to mortar fire into Israel from Gaza. The shells fell into open fields near the border.

Yesterday, 2 Palestinians, including a policeman, were killed in riots which broke out in the West Bank city of Jenin after IDF troops demolished the home of a Palestinian terrorist responsible for the death of Rabbi Raziel Shevach in September 2018. Seven others were also seriously wounded in the riots. Palestinian snipers had fired on the IDF troops during the demolition.