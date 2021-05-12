Israel News for 5-12-2021

News Update

Since Monday, Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists have fired over 850 rockets into Israel. Targets include Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, Bersheva, Rishon Letzion, Bnei Brak, Lod, Ashkelon, Ashdon, in addition to the areas near the border. The Iron Dome missile defense system has destroyed almost all of the rockets, but unfortunately, the system is not 100% effective.

A 52-year old man and his 16-year old daughter were killed early today when a rocket hit their home in an Arab neighborhood in the city of Lod. On Tuesday evening, a 65-year old woman was killed when a rocket hit her home in Rishon Letzion. On Tuesday, two elderly woman were killed when rockets hit their apartments in Ashkelon. A house in Yahud, near the international airport, was destroyed in a direct hit. Over 50 people have, thus far, been injured in the rocket attacks.

Early this morning, an anti-tank guided missile fired from Gaza hit a car in the area of Moshav Netiv HaAsara near the border. One person was killed and 2 wounded.

The IDF is responding to the rocket attacks with airstrikes and artillery and tank fire, as part of “Operation Guardian of the Walls.” The strikes are targeting weapons manufacturing facilities and senior military commanders. Senior Islamic Jihad and Hamas commanders have been killed in strikes on buildings where they were staying. Palestinians claim over 36 dead, including some civilians. The IDF continues to warn civilians to evacuate buildings before they are targeted. But terrorists imbed themselves among civilians, inevitably leading to civilian casualties. The IDF has called up 5,000 reservists and placed artillery close to the border.

Egyptian mediators are trying to work out a ceasefire agreement.

PM Netanyahu today declared a state of emergency for the city of Lod, where Arab residents have staged violent riots since Monday. An Arab man was shot and killed during the riots. The suspect arrested is Jewish. Two Jews were injured, one seriously, from a barrage of rocks thrown at their car. Lod, located near the airport, is home to 47,000 Jews and 23,000 Arabs. Border Police forces have been deployed to the city. Riots and unrest have also spread to other mixed Arab-Jewish cities including Ramle and Acco.

Let us all pray for peace and security in the holy land.