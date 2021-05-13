Israel News for 5-13-2021

News Update

Since Monday, Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists have fired over 1,500 rockets into Israel.

A massive rocket barrage overnight targeted central and southern Israel. A home in Petah Tikvah suffered a direct hit, wounding 5 people. A home in Rishon Letzion was hit by shrapnel from a rocket intercepted by the Iron Dome. The Iron Dome has destroyed 90% of the missiles projected to fall in populated areas. While that it a phenomenal success rate, it means that some rockets will make it through.

Seven Israelis have been killed in the rocket attacks from Gaza this week. They include a 7 year boy, an IDF soldier, 2 elderly women, an Israeli-Arab father and daughter, and an Indian caregiver. To read more about them, click here.

The IDF continues to strike Hamas and Islamic Jihad targets in Gaza, as part of “Operation Guardian of the Walls.” Some of the recent targets destroyed include the Hamas internal security headquarters and the Hamas central bank. Over 67 have been killed in Gaza, according to Palestinian sources.

The Security Cabinet approved a plan last night to intensify attacks against terror targets in Gaza. Israel dismissed the offer of a truce made earlier in the day via the Russian foreign ministry, which quoted a senior Hamas official as saying that Hamas was ready to halt attacks on a “mutual basis.”

Foreign airlines, including Delta, American Airlines, United and British Air have cancelled flights to Tel Aviv because of the conflict. El Al will continue to fly.

Riots and mob violence, both Arab and Jewish, continued yesterday in Jerusalem, Haifa, Lod, Tiberias, Acre, Umm al-Fahm, Bat Yam, Jaffa, Jisr a-Zarqa, Wadi Ara, Hadera and Be’er Sheva. The police said at least 374 people were arrested over the nighttime riots, during which 36 police officers were lightly hurt. The police said many of the detained are teens aged as young as 13. Defense Minister Benny Gantz ordered the emergency call-up of 10 companies of Border Police to be deployed throughout the country. To read more about this, click here.

Let us all pray for peace and security in the holy land.