Israel News for 3-16-2022

News Update

Israeli counter-terrorism special forces conducted raids in Nablus and in Qalandia, just outside of Jerusalem, yesterday. In both instances, security forces came under attack by local residents and responded appropriately. One Palestinian attacker was killed in Nablus and another in Qalandia. Several Palestinians were wounded. No Israelis were hurt. Security forces also staged operations in Jenin and the bedouin city of Rahat in the Negev.

Iranian related hackers launched a cyber attack against several Israeli government websites Monday night. The sites were offline for around an hour before the attack was foiled. The attack was not considered to be sophisticated and no information was leaked. Iran has accused Israel of perpetrating many attacks against it, including an attack last month against a secret drone base in northern Iran, which destroyed several hundred drones. The attack was allegedly launched from the Kurdish city of Erbil in northern Iraq, which is why Iran fired 12 ballistic missiles at the city earlier this week.

Royal Air Maroc, the Moroccan airline, has began 4 weekly flights to Tel Aviv. A delegation of Moroccan businessmen was aboard the first flight.

A new variant of COVID-19 has been detected in two passengers who recently returned to Israel from abroad. Health officials are not too worried about the new strain, since most of the country has already either been vaccinated or has recovered from Covid, or both.

Today is the Fast of Esther, which commemorates the fast that the Jewish People undertook on the day prior to what was meant to be the day of their destruction but miraculously turned into the day of their salvation, Purim. The story of Purim was centered in ancient Persia, which is modern day Iran. And again we find ourselves in the situation where the modern day Persians threaten to destroy the Jewish nation. But the miracle of Purim reminds us not to fear, for just as we were saved over 2,500 years ago, so too will the Almighty save us in our times.

Purim is tonight and tomorrow. To learn more about this joyous holiday, click here.

We’re going to skip our Purim satire issue this year, because it would not be appropriate in the light of all the suffering that millions of innocent civilians are experiencing in Ukraine.

Have a very Happy Purim and remember … never give up hope, because salvation can come in the blink of an eye and what seemed like a hopeless situation can suddenly be transformed into one of rejoicing.

Our thoughts are prayers are with the Ukrainian people in these dark and dangerous times they are going through.