Israel News for 6-9-2021

News Update

The Knesset will vote Sunday, June 13, to approve the new government. If the new government is approved, which is expected — since it has a majority of votes, then it will be sworn in that same day. Naftali Bennett will replace Benjamin Netanyahu as Prime Minister, after Netanyahu served 12 years in the office. Bennet will serve as PM for 2 years, and then Yair Lapid will take over for the next 2 years. The new coalition includes Yesh Atid and Yamina, along with centrist Blue & White, Meretz and Labor from the left, New Hope and Yisrael Beytenu on the right and for the first time in Israel’s history an Arab party – the Islamist Ra’am.

Israel reportedly attacked targets near Damascus last night. At least 8 soldiers were killed in the strikes.

Israel’s ambassador to the United States, Gilad Erdan, met with the head of the Associated Press news agency, Gary Pruitt, at its New York headquarters yesterday and explained that the media building Israel destroyed in Gaza during the recent fighting, which housed the AP bureau in Gaza, was being used by Hamas to jam the Iron Dome defense system. The airstrike also destroyed the office of Al Jazeera. He praised the role of the Associated Press and said he did not imagine its employees were aware of the alleged use of the building by Hamas. Erdan said that Israel is willing to assist the Associated Press in rebuilding its office in Gaza.

The cabinet voted yesterday to allow the controversial flag march to take place in Jerusalem’s Old City next Tuesday, June 15, with a route to be decided between the rally’s organizers and police. The decision came following a compromise between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz.

Families of Israeli terror victims are suing for 1 billion shekels compensation from Qatari banks that they say have funded terrorist activity by Hamas, according to a collective lawsuit filed on behalf of 120 plaintiffs at the Jerusalem District Court today.