Israel News for 4-13-2022

News Update

Palestinians attacked an IDF escorted group who came to Josef’s Tomb to repair the damage cause by Palestinian vandals earlier this week. One attacker was killed and 17 wounded in the ensuing clashes.

A terrorist stabbed a police officer in Ashkelon yesterday, after the officer stopped to check him because he was behaving suspiciously at a construction site. The officer responded quickly and shot and killed the terrorist. The officer suffered light wounds.

Security forces are still hunting for the father of the terrorist who killed 3 and wounded a dozen others in Tel Aviv last week. The father, who was a high-ranking officer in the Palestinian Authority security services, began a campaign of incitement shortly after his terrorist son was killed by Israeli forces. He and his other son, both of whom are suspected of helping provide the terror weapon, are being hidden by terrorists in the Jenin refugee camp.

The IDF announced yesterday that it has deployed additional forces, including infantry and combat engineers, to the West Bank security barrier. This comes after the Security Cabinet approved a NIS 360 million plan to reinforce and repair the barrier.

According to the Defense Ministry, Israel’s annual arms sales reaches new record of $11.3 billion in 2021. Defense exports rose from $8.3 billion in 2020 to $11.3 billion in 2021. The largest buyer of Israeli defense goods was Europe, purchasing 41 percent of total exports. The Asia-Pacific region purchased 34 percent, followed by North America with 12 percent. Countries under the Abraham Accords, such as the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, accounted for 7 percent of the defense goods. Finally, Africa and Latin America each purchased 3 percent.

