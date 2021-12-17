Israel News for 12-17-2021

News Update

Last night Yehuda Dimantman, a 25 year old Yeshiva student, was shot and killed by terrorists as he was returning home from his yeshiva in the settlement of Homesh in Samaria. Dimantman was traveling in a car with 2 other students towards the settlement of Shavei Shomron, where they all lived, when they were caught in the deadly ambush. The 2 friends were wounded in the shooting. Dimantman leaves behind a wife and an infant. He was laid to rest today in Jerusalem.

Hundreds of Israeli security forces are currently hunting for the terrorists. Several people believed to be connected to the terrorists have already been arrested. PM Bennett tweeted, “Together with all the people of Israel, I send heartfelt condolences to the family of the murdered in the deadly attack that took place tonight, and wish a speedy recovery to the wounded. Security forces will soon get their hands on the terrorists. Justice will be served.” Other government ministers also expressed their condolences. Hamas released a statement praising the attackers.

Shortly after the shooting, a group of settlers entered the Arab village of Qaryut, south of Nablus, where they vandalized dozens of cars and ransacked a home and beat up the owner.

The Shin Bet announced yesterday that they had arrested 2 suspected Hamas spies in Israel. The suspects — Hussein Biyari, 30, a resident of Jaffa who has family in the Gaza Strip and Mohammad Ahmad, 33, a resident of the Palestinian enclave in Israel on a work permit — were both detained in a joint operation by Israel Police and Shin Bet and taken in for questioning on November 29. To read more, click here.

Syrian state media reported that Israel attacked army posts in southern Syria Thursday night, killing one soldier and causing material damage.

The Environmental Protection Ministry has blocked a deal between Israel and a company owned by UAE and Israeli owners to transport oil via Eilat. The deal would allow for oil unloaded from tankers in Eilat to be moved across Israel in an existing pipeline to the Mediterranean coast.

