Israel News for 11-8-2023

IDF troops continue to eliminate terrorists in Gaza. An airstrike killed Mohsen Abu Zina, Hamas’ Head of Weapons and Industries in its manufacturing department. Air force, artillery and naval forces a striking Gaza City.

Sergeant first class Jonathan Chazor, 22, a fighter in Shaldag, from Katzir and St.-Sgt. (res.) Yaacov Ozeri, a fighter in the 52nd company, 401 Battalion in the Armoured Corps from Kfar Shamai, were killed in the fighting. 32 soldiers have been killed since the start of the ground offensive.

Thousands of civilians have been evacuated from northern Gaza to the south under the auspices of the IDF over the last few days.

During operations in northern Gaza, troops uncovered a terror tunnel next to an amusement park and another next to a university.

Shooting from Lebanon continues in the north. The IDF is responding.

The Biden administration is pressuring Israel for a pause in the fighting. Israel is rejecting that notion. [Is anyone pressuring Hamas to stop fighting and to release the hostages? There will be no pause until the hostages are released.]

Last night a massive rocket barrage hit the Tel Aviv area. A rocket hit a house in Savyon, causing major damage but no injuries.