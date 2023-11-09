Israel News for 11-9-2023

News Update

Rockets were fired at Ashdod this morning. No hits or damage reported.

Heavy fighting continues in Gaza. Yesterday, the IDF eliminated the head of Hamas’s anti-tank missile unit for central Gaza. Over 50,000 civilians have evacuated from northern Gaza in the last few days.

Master Sgt. (res.) Eliahou Benjamin Elmakayes, aged 29, from Jerusalem, who served in the Combat Engineering Corp’s 8219th Battalion, was killed in combat yesterday. Several officers and soldiers were wounded.

IDF forces are conducting an operation against terrorists in Jenin. Heavy fighting is reported between troops and terrorists as well as members of the Palestinian Authority police. Six terrorists have reportedly been killed and 6 wounded. Earlier today, an IDF drone eliminated a terrorist cell in Jenin.

Yesterday, terrorists fired at a car near Moshav Gitit, in the Jordan Valley. A husband and wife, 23 and 21, were wounded. Their 5 month old baby girl was unharmed. The couple managed to drive to their settlement. IDF forces are hunting for the terrorists.

Israel is demanding explanations from the Associated Press, Reuters, CNN and The New York Times, after it was revealed that photographers working for these news outlets accompanied the Hamas terrorists during the Oct. 7th massacre and photographed and videoed the murder of Israelis, the abuse of bodies and the abduction of men and women. Minister Benny Gantz posted, “Journalists found to have known about the massacre, and still chose to stand as idle bystanders while children were slaughtered – are no different than terrorists and should be treated as such.” For more, click here.

Thousands of Israelis have signed up to work the farms and fields of communities in the south. For more, click here.