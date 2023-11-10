Israel News for 11-10-2023

News Update

Rockets were fired at central Israel and Ashdod this morning. There were reports of a direct hit in Gavatayim, near Tel Aviv. Two people were injured by shrapnel in Tel Aviv.

Israel forces are engaged in combat near and around Shifa hospital in Gaza City, believed to be the Hamas command center for northern Gaza. Tanks and infantry are also advancing towards other hospital in the area. The IDF said that it killed many members of the Hamas Nukhba force who participated in the Oct. 7 massacre, including 2 commanders. Forces also destroyed rockets and launchers located near apartment buildings.

Troops are discovering tunnel openings in residential homes, playgrounds, schools an other civilian environments. To read more about this, click here.

Staff Sergeant Gilad Rozenblit, 21, from Kibbutz Ginergar, a 401st Brigade combat medic, was killed in action.

Staff sergeant Yehonatan Yitzchak Samo, 21, a fighter in the paratroopers 202nd battalion, from Karmei Zur, was killed in action.

Terrorists fired anti-tank missiles at Israel from Lebanon. The IDF struck Hezbollah targets.

A drone launched from Syria hit a school in Eilat yesterday, causing material damage but no injuries. The IDF struck the group in Syria responsible. The Houthis in Yemen continue to launch ballistic rockets at southern Israel, but they have all been intercepted thus far.

Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas said today that the PA is ready to assume responsibilities in Gaza as part of a comprehensive political solution.

Prime Minister Netanyahu said that, after the war, Israel will maintain full security control over Gaza and make sure it remains demilitarized.

Mossad Chief David Barnea and CIA Chief William Burns met Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Jassim Al Thani on Thursday to discuss terms for a release of hostages abducted by Hamas, in return for a pause in the war in Gaza. Israel has agreed to daily 4 hour pauses for humanitarian purposes, but not to a cease fire.