Israel News for 11-13-2023

Rocket barrages were fired from Lebanon at northern cities including Safed and Acco. Rockets were reportedly intercepted above Safed. No injuries or damage was reported. Anti-tank missiles fired from Lebanon killed 3 civilians. The IDF has responded with strikes against Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon. Over the weekend the IDF dropped leaflets in southern Lebanon urging civilians to evacuate north.

Earlier today, IDF forces engaged in a battle with terrorists who were firing at them from the entrance of Al Quds Hospital in Gaza City, embedded within a mass of civilians. Terrorists fired RPGs, damaging a tank, and then went into hide in the hospital. IDF forces returned fire and eliminated 21 terrorists. There were no Israeli casualties.

The European Union, last night, condemned Hamas’s use of “hospitals and civilians as human shields” and also called on Israel to use “maximum restraint” in order to protect civilians.

The IDF spokesperson presented evidence that the Hamas central command center is located beneath Shifa Hospital in Gaza City. The underground center has several floors containing meeting rooms, storage facilities and living accommodations for hundreds of people. It is connected to a web of tunnels that span throughout Gaza City. US intelligence sources have also confirmed the existence of the Hamas command center.

The IDF attempted to deliver fuel to Shifa hospital, but Hamas terrorists prevented the delivery.

IDF forces have captured over 20 terrorists in Gaza and sent them back to Israel for interrogation, since the start of the ground war.

The IDF death count has risen to 44.

The Israeli Navy has located and destroyed large Hamas weapons caches hidden under water.

U.S. official confirmed yesterday that negotiations to release 80 to 100 women and children held hostage by Hamas in Gaza are ongoing, but that there is no certainty that a deal will be reached.

The U.S. bombed two targets in eastern Syria, not far from the Iraqi border, hitting a control center and a weapons depot belonging to pro-Iranian militias. A Lebanese Hezbollah affiliated media outlet reported today that 15 artillery shells were fired at the American al-Amr base, east of Deir ez-Zur, and that 4 Americans were killed.