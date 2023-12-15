Israel News for 12-15-2023

News Update

Rocket were fired at Kiryat Shemona and other locations in the north continues. The IDF continues to strike Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon. Since October 7, Hezbollah has fired hundreds of rockets at Israel. At least 20% of them have fallen in Lebanon.

IDF troops secured and destroyed the Hamas Shejaiya Battalion’s command and control center and conducted a targeted raid in Khan Yunis. Dozens of terrorists were killed and tunnel shafts discovered and destroyed. In 1 of the tunnels, troops found motorbikes used by the terrorists on Oct. 7. To view an IDF video of combat in Gaza, click here.

IDF soldiers killed in southern Gaza in the last day:

Sgt. First Class (res.) Shay Uriel Pizem, 23, a tank commander in the 401st Armored Brigade’s 9th Battalion, from Kibbutz Ein HaNatziv.

Sgt. Oz Shmuel Aradi, 19, Combat Engineering Corps’ 603rd Battalion, from Kibbutz Hatzor near Ashdod.

Master Sergeant (res.) Tomer Shlomo Myara, 28, Combat Engineering Corps’ 710th Battalion, from Netanya.

The IDF has recovered the bodies of 3 Israelis abducted by Hamas on Oct.7:

Elia Toledano, 28, a civilian abducted during the Supernova music festival. He was a French citizen.

Corporal Nik Beizer, 19, abducted from his base near the Erez Crossing, where he worked with the IDF’s Gaza District Coordination and Liaison office to improve the life of Palestinians.

Sergeant Ron Sherman, 19, who’s last communication came from his base near the Gaza border.

Sources in the Prime Minister’s Office say that Hamas is shooting at civilians trying to access food from aid trucks sent into Gaza. They are also intercepting the aid.

Earlier today, Houthi rebels launched missile attacks on two cargo ships who they allege were transporting goods to Israel.

Let us not forget the young women and children, the elderly and the wounded still being held hostage by Hamas in Gaza. There can be no cease-fire until Hamas releases every one of them.