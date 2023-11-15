Israel News for 11-15-2023

News Update

IDF troops are conducting a methodical, room to room, operation in Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza City. The White House confirmed that Hamas established a command center beneath the hospital. International law permits military forces to act against a hospital if it is being used for military purposes, as is the case in all hospitals in Gaza. The IDF has facilitated the evacuation of civilians from the the hospital and has provided medical care and equipment, in coordination with hospital authorities. Included in the IDF force in the hospital are doctors and Arabic speaking soldiers. There is currently no shooting reported at the hospital.

The IDF has achieved full control over northern Gaza.

Captain (res.) Omri Yosef David, aged 27 from Karmiel, served as the deputy commander of a company in the 9217 Battalion of the 12th Brigade (the Negev Brigade), was killed in combat.

Captain Yedidya Asher Lev, aged 26 from Matei Menashe, was the deputy company commander in the Shaked Battalion of the Givati Brigade, was killed in combat.

Hamas fired a rocket barrage at Ashkelon today. A rocket fell in the city causing some damage but no reported casualties.

According to a Bloomberg report, the pentagon is transferring military aid to Israel including 2,000 laser guided missiles to arm Apache attack choppers and 57,000 155mm artillery shells. The U.S. is also delivering 36,000 30mm shells, 1,800 M-141 bunker busting bombs and at least 3,500, night vision goggles out of the 5,000 requested by the Israeli government. The list also includes M4A1 assault rifles, 120 mm mortars and dozens of military vehicles. The U.S. also transferred two Iron Dome batteries and 312 munitions for them.

The IDF’s Arrow missile defense system intercepted a ballistic missile on its way to Eilat, over the Red Sea yesterday. The Houthis in Yemen claimed responsibility for the attack.

Nearly 300,000 people participated in a March for Israel in front of the US Capitol in Washington, DC yesterday. It was the largest pro-Israel gathering ever in the US. Leaders of Congress from both parties addressed the crowd and pledged their full support to Israel the destruction of Hamas and the release of the hostages. Israel’s President Herzog addressed the crowd, as did Natan Sharansky and the US ambassador against Anti-Semitism Deborah Lipstadt. The event was a powerful and beautiful show of unity in support of Israel and against anti-semitism.