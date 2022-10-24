Israel News for 10-24-2022

News Update

On Friday, an Israeli airstrike south of Damascus targeted an assembly line for Iranian drones run by members of Hezbollah’s 4400 unit, charged with the transport of Iranian weapons from Syria to Lebanon. A radar and runway were also damaged.

On Saturday, Tamer al-Kilani, a senior member of the Lion’s Den terrorist group, was killed in an explosion in Nablus. A Palestinian working with the Israelis allegedly planted the explosives in a bike, which exploded when the terrorist walked past it. The IDF and Shin Bet did not comment on al-Kilani’s death.

The Supreme Court rejected four legal challenges to the landmark maritime agreement between Israel and Lebanon, which is expected to be approved by the Israeli government.

The government has approved Major General Herzi Halevi as the IDF new chief of staff. Halevi joined the Israeli army in 1985 in a paratroopers unit before being promoted to “Sayeret Matkal,” the army’s elite unit, which he led for years. In 2014 he was appointed as head of military intelligence, and four years later was named as head of the southern command.

Israeli politicians are indicating that they might support supplying weapons to Ukraine, in a bid to gain votes among recent Ukrainian immigrants ahead of next week’s election. For more, click here.

Billionaire investor Daniel Loeb’s $14 billion New York-headquartered hedge fund Third Point LLC is opening an office in Tel Aviv today. The office will be the hedge fund’s first international location and will scout investments focusing on data infrastructure, cybersecurity and enterprise software.