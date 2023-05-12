Israel News for 5-12-2023

News Update

Over 700 rockets have been fired into Israel over the last couple of days. Most of the rockets have been intercepted by the Iron Dome or have fallen in open areas. One rocket hit an apartment in the city Rehovot yesterday. A 70 year old woman was killed and at least 15 other people were moderately or lightly injured. Homes and public buildings were also hit in the southern city of Sderot, but no injuries were reported.

Israel eliminated the second in command of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad rocket force, in a targeted strike yesterday. Israel has indicated that it will not carry out more targeted killings if the rocket fire ceases. Cease fire talks are ongoing, brokered by Egypt and the US, but the PIJ is refusing to stop their rocket barrages.

The rocket barrages are continuing (as of midday Friday) and Israel continues to strike terror targets in Gaza. Since the start of Operation Shield and Arrow, Israel has hit 215 PIJ targets. Over 150 rockets launched from Gaza have fallen short and landed in Gaza, wounding several civilians.

The threat of rocket barrages didn’t stop over 40,000 people from attending an outdoor concert by Israeli rock star Aviv Geffen in Tel Aviv last night.