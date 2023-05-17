Israel News for 5-15-2023

News Update

After 5 days of fighting, Israel agreed to a truce with the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) early Sunday morning. In total, 1,139 rockets were fired into Israel and over 430 were intercepted. Most of the rest fell in open areas. The Iron Dome had a 95% success rate. The IDF struck 422 PIJ targets and eliminated at least 4 high ranking PIJ commanders. One Israeli woman and one Palestinian laborer were killed by the rocket fire. Over a dozen Israelis were injured. [Can you imagine the US agreeing to a truce with Al Qaida or ISIS?]

On Sunday evening a rocket was fired into Israel and fell in an open area. The IDF responded by destroying 3 Hamas military posts. Israel holds Hamas responsible for terror attacks emanating from Gaza.

IDF troops mapping the home of the terrorist involved in murdering brothers Hallel and Yagel Yaniv in Huwara in February came under fire. Rioters in the village of Askar, near Nablus, threw rocks and firebombs and fired shots at the troops. Troops returned fire, killing one gunman. No soldiers were hurt.

Thousands of police will be deployed in Jerusalem on Thursday to secure the Flag March, which will go through the Muslim area of the Old City in commemoration of the anniversary of the liberation of Jerusalem during the Six Day War. National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir with participate in the march. The Arabs view the march as a provocation and an insult to the Arab population, and terrorist groups use it as an excuse to launch terror attacks.

Judicial reform talks will resume on Tuesday, as the June 15 deadline for appointing judges nears. Justice Minister Levin has threatened to quit the government if no part of the judicial reform bill is passed before the Knesset dissolves for summer break at the end of July. For more, click here.

Municipal governments of Tel Aviv, Givatayim, Haifa, Shoham, Ashdod, Hod HaSharon, Rishon LeZion, Modi’in, Yavne, Beit She’an, Tiberias, Kfar Saba, Herzliya, Ra’anana, and Ramat HaSharon are striking today to protest legislation drafted by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, which says that cities and towns will be required to contribute varying amounts, depending on a community’s wealth, to a central fund which would subsidize poorer towns. For more, click here.

International ratings agency S&P has announced that Israel’s credit rating and rating outlook will remain unchanged at AA-/A-1+ and stable, respectively.