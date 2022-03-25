Israel News for 3-25-2022

News Update

The Kremlin issued a statement saying that President Putin spoke with PM Bennett by phone on Wednesday. The statement said that Bennett “shared his assessment of the situation around Ukraine, taking into account his contacts with leaders of a number of foreign countries, and expressed several ideas in relation to the ongoing negotiations.” Putin also shared his own assessment of the situation with the PM and also offered condolences for the victims of the recent Beersheva terror attack. Zelensky also with PM Bennett by phone.

Regarding the peace talks, Bennett said that some progress was being made and that both sides had modified their original positions. He said, “At the time, Russia’s demands were to dislodge Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and completely demilitarize Ukraine. These two things are no longer part of the demands. On the Ukrainian side, the requirement was to join NATO — which also was one of the reasons the whole invasion has begun in the first place — and that is also currently not on the table. That’s why we can see some kind of progress. But like I said, there is still a long way.”

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Israel, the West Bank, Morocco and Algeria over March 26-30 to discuss the Ukraine war, Israeli-Palestinian relations and Iran.

The IDF and Israel Police successfully foiled the largest arms smuggling operation across the Lebanon border yesterday. Around 61 weapons and drugs valued around NIS 3,500,000 were seized and three Arab residents of the north were arrested. To read more, click here.

Israel switched to daylight savings time last night.