Israel News for 1-4-2024

News Update

In the aftermath of the assassination of several senior Hamas commanders in Beirut, Hezbollah leader Nasrallah blamed Israel for yesterday’s terror attack in Iran and vowed to retaliate against Israel. Israel and the US have denied any involvement in the attack in Iran.

Rockets were launched into Israel from Lebanon yesterday and today. IDF forces struck numerous Hezbollah targets, killing several terrorists operating near the border.

Hezbollah has reportedly withdrawn its forces 2 to 3 kilometers from the Israeli border. It is reportedly a sign to Israel and the US that Hezbollah wants to avoid an all out war.

The IDF announced that Israeli hostage Sahar Baruch was killed during an attempt to rescue him on December 8. It is unclear how he was killed. Two soldiers were seriously wounded in the rescue attempt.

The IDF said that it has completed destroying the 250 meter tunnel system beneath Shifa Hospital in Gaza City. Hospital buildings above ground were not damaged. Combat operations continue in central and southern Gaza.

Israel’s real estate market in 2023 was in a deep recession and there are major concerns that the recession could continue throughout 2024. The number of deals in the first nine months of 2023 totaled 58,000, down 36% from the corresponding period of 2022 and down 46% from the same period in 2021, which was a record year for Israeli real estate. For more, click here.