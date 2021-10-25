Israel News for 10-25-2021

News Update

U.K.-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported an Israeli airstrike against pro-Iranian Hezbollah targets in the Quneitra Province on the Syria Golan Heights. Missile batteries were hit in the outskirts of the city of al-Ba’ath and the village of al-Krum. This is the first reportedly Israeli strike in Syria since PM Bennet met with Russian President Putin on Friday.

A pro government Turkish newspaper has released photos of 15 alleged Mossad operatives who were arrested by Turkish authorities earlier this month. According to the report, the senior operative among the arrested, named only as “AZ,” is a Mossad officer based in Germany who was allegedly in charge of the network. All the agents are of Arab descent. For more, click here.

The government yesterday approved a 5 year, NIS 30 million, plan for social and economic development in Israel’s Arab communities. The government plan also allocates funding for Arab population in the mixed Arab and Jewish cities where racial riots broke out last May. To read more, click here.

The Health Ministry reported that there were 810 new daily COVID-19 on Sunday. The infection rate now stands at 1.01%. There are currently 279 people in serious condition being treated in hospitals, with 150 on ventilators. The number of people who have dies from the virus since the start of the pandemic is 8,409.