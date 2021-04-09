Israel News for 4-9-2021

News Update

At 10am yesterday, Israel observed two-minutes of silence as sirens wailed across the country in remembrance of the six million Jews who perished in the Holocaust. There were ceremonies and memorials throughout the day. There are currently 174,500 Holocaust survivors in Israel.

Syria’s state news agency reported that Israel carried out a missile attack near Damascus yesterday, wounding 4 soldiers.

Israel said that it does not recognize the authority of the International Criminal Court (ICC) and will not cooperate with its investigation into alleged Israeli war crimes against the Palestinians. Israel is not a party to the Rome Statute that established the ICC and therefore, by definition, not a party to the court.

The U.S. said on Wednesday that it will provide $235 million to the Palestinians and restart funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), which assists 5.7 million registered Palestinian refugees. Israel’s UN ambassador Gilad Erdan tweeted, “Israel strongly opposes renewing funding for @UNRWA, an anti-Semitic agency that incites against Israel and uses a twisted definition of who is a “refugee.” Rather than solving the conflict, UNRWA perpetuates it. Any return to funding it must be contingent on essential reforms.”