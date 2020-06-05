Israel News for 6-5-2020

News Update

The Health Ministry reported last night that 118 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in the last 24 hours in various Israeli cities and towns. 87 schools and kindergartens have closed thus far. Daily virus testing has also reached its highest levels.

An IDF Lt. Colonel was accidentally shot and wounded by another commander during a live fire exercise at Tze’elim Army Base in southern Israel on Wednesday evening. The exercise was part of a special officer training course for company and regiment commanders. On Tuesday, the course participants chased after Bedouin youths who tried to steal military equipment from the base, and were then surrounded by friends of the thieves and several civilian jeeps. A confrontation erupted between the two parties, and one of the officers fired into the air to cause the group to step back.

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, speaking at an online event organized by the Jewish Democratic Council of America, said that an Israeli unilateral annexation of parts of the West Bank, “undermines US national security interests, our interests.” Pelosi also criticized the Palestinian leadership and said that she wished they could be better negotiating partners. Former VP Joe Biden has also said that he opposes any unilateral Israeli annexation.

Business market intelligence company Zoominfo went public yesterday (Nasdaq: ZI) and raised $935 million at a company valuation of $8 billion. The company, headquartered in the US, has some Israel cofounders and a development center in Ra’anana with 150 employees. The company’s share price rose 62% on its first day of trading from $21 to $34, giving it a market cap of $13 billion.