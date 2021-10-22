Israel News for 10-22-2021

News Update

PM Bennett met with Russian President Vladimir Putin today at the sea side Russian resort of Sochi. Putin said that he viewed relations between Israel and Russia as important, especially since there are over 1 million Russian speakers living in Israel, including many Red Army WWII veterans. He said he hoped that trade and high tech cooperations between the two countries would increase. He also said that he is looking forward to discussing regional matters, including Syria and the fight against terror. Bennet called Putin a friend of the Jewish People.

Israel plans to approve 3,000 new housing units to be built within settlements in Judea and Samaria (West Bank). 1,300 new housing units for Palestinians will also be approved.

The United States and Israel are planning to form a team that will hold discreet negotiations on the reopening of the U.S. Consulate in Jerusalem for Palestinian affairs. Israel currently opposes the reopening of the consulate.

The Health Ministry reported that there were 983 new daily COVID-19 on Tuesday. The infection rate now stands at 1.19%. There are currently 311 people in serious condition being treated in hospitals, with 155 on ventilators. The Health Ministry announced that vaccinated tourists will be able to enter Israel from November 1.

Perhaps Israel should take a lesson from Syria on how to deal with arson sparked wildfires. Yesterday the Syrian government executed 24 people convicted for starting wildfires last year that left three people dead and burnt thousands of acres of forests. Eleven more people were given life sentences.

Although this story is not about Israel, it was published in one of the Israeli publications we read, so here goes…A father and son practicing as Orthodox rabbis in the US for decades have been accused of actually being Christians. To read the story first published in The Jewish Chronicle (England), click here.