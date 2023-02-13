Israel News for 2-13-2023

News Update

IDF jets and tanks struck a Hamas underground rocket factory in Gaza early this morning in response to rockets fired from Gaza at Israel over the weekend. One rocket was shot down by the Iron Dome. Another 3 fell in open areas. No damage was caused.

The security cabinet voted yesterday to legalize 9 “illegal” outposts in Judea and Samaria. National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir produced a list of 77 illegal outposts but nine were chosen because they have been on the ground for years and are not built on private Palestinian land. Plans are to approve 10,000 housing units in existing settlements as well. The US has reiterated its opposition to settlement expansion. The security cabinet also decided to increase Jerusalem police anti-terror operations in the capital. Prime Minister Netanyahu said the police would pinpoint specific targets and that there would be no action taken that would constitute collective punishment on the Palestinian population in the city.

Security forces arrested 2 terrorists responsible for killing an IDF soldier 6 months ago. The arrests were made overnight in Nablus. A shootout erupted, in which both terrorists were wounded. Three other terrorists were also arrested.

Over 60,000 people protested outside of the Knesset against the advancement of legislation that would allow the Knesset to pass legislation that override the country’s 12 basic laws (like the US Constitution), unless the Supreme Court unanimously voted against the legislation. The new legislation would also allow the government to play a significant role in selecting the judges. Israel’s President Herzog called for the government, opposition and judges to meet at his residence to work out a compromise agreement.

The death toll in Friday afternoons terror attack at a bus stop in Jerusalem rose to 3, including 6 and 8 year old brothers and a 20 year old. The father of the 2 boys is hospitalized in serious condition.

The 12 member United Hatzalah rescue team sent to Turkey to help in the rescue operations left the country after being informed of a credible threat against them. The team had successfully rescued 15 people. The IDF rescue team will be leaving in the next few days.